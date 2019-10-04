Apache (APA) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Private Advisor Group Boosted By $3.76 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 117.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 43,240 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 79,972 shares with $7.01M value, up from 36,732 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $30.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.14M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Analysts expect Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.69 EPS change or 109.52% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Apache Corporation’s analysts see -154.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 5.65 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28’s average target is 19.81% above currents $23.37 stock price. Apache had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Friday, April 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $36 target. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 546,333 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 3,276 shares. 76,562 are held by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. 133,600 were reported by Andra Ap. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 11,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 427 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0% stake. Nbt Comml Bank N A reported 0.16% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Tctc Ltd holds 13,653 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.05% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 120,991 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 100,746 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bartlett And Company Ltd Company holds 0% or 890 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Meyer William Mark.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -2.71% below currents $93.02 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 0.16% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,515 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,907 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 6,823 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 43,467 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 8,406 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc invested in 106,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Intersect Cap Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peoples Financial Svcs Corp holds 4,128 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 140,473 were accumulated by Sadoff Mgmt.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $155,351 activity. $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Shares for $7,887 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Monday, September 30. OATES JOSEPH P bought 9 shares worth $816. 27 shares valued at $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John on Friday, May 31. Cawley Timothy had bought 54 shares worth $4,896 on Monday, September 30. Sanchez Robert bought $2,350 worth of stock or 27 shares. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796.

