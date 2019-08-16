Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lifted Stake by $8.46 Million; Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose While Amg Funds Increased Its Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by 149.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 49,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 83,098 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 33,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.35M shares traded or 60.41% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 21,507 shares stake. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.01% or 2,872 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 10 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co invested in 0% or 169 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.7% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 136 shares. 71,538 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 583,910 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 0.35% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Loeb Partners reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peoples Service Corp stated it has 269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 27 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).