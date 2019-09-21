Aon plc (AON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) compete with each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 184 4.19 N/A 4.99 37.95 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 186 2.94 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aon plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Aon plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aon plc’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aon plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Aon plc is $199.6, with potential upside of 3.42%. On the other hand, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 6.85% and its consensus target price is $209.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company seems more appealing than Aon plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Aon plc shares and 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares. About 0.7% of Aon plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Aon plc was more bullish than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.