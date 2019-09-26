Aon plc (AON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

As Insurance Brokers businesses, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 185 4.22 N/A 4.99 37.95 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 97 3.25 N/A 3.27 30.26

Table 1 demonstrates Aon plc and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aon plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Aon plc’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aon plc and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aon plc’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aon plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aon plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aon plc and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Aon plc’s average target price is $199.6, while its potential upside is 2.67%. On the other hand, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -1.06% and its average target price is $99.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aon plc seems more appealing than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Aon plc shares and 88.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Aon plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. -3.21% -2.01% 6.81% 17.96% 17.52% 23.89%

For the past year Aon plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Aon plc beats Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.