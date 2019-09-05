Aon plc (AON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Both Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) compete on a level playing field in the Insurance Brokers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 182 4.24 N/A 4.99 37.95 Fanhua Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.39

Table 1 highlights Aon plc and Fanhua Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fanhua Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Aon plc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Aon plc is currently more expensive than Fanhua Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Fanhua Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aon plc’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fanhua Inc. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aon plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Fanhua Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Fanhua Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aon plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aon plc and Fanhua Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Fanhua Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aon plc has a consensus price target of $199.6, and a 2.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aon plc and Fanhua Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 31.5% respectively. 0.7% are Aon plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Fanhua Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31%

For the past year Aon plc was less bullish than Fanhua Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Aon plc beats Fanhua Inc.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.