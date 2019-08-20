Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Increased by $22.17 Million Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $477,090

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 130,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 654,224 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68 million, up from 523,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.9. About 280,456 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 119,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 5.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,895 shares to 67,542 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,165 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 2.27% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,256 shares. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Adage Prns Grp Inc Lc has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.49M shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.75% stake. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.26% stake. Blb&B Ltd Llc invested in 4,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 1.26M shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T holds 28,404 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 261,363 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd stated it has 51,791 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 745,029 shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $278.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aon plc (AON) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.