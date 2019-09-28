Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its Holding; Round Table Services Has Upped Its Holding in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) by $935,350 as Valuation Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 197,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 851,778 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.38M, up from 654,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 486,101 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 369,951 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 48,316 shares to 244,072 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,880 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz, worth $33,450. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $24,932 was made by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Weinstein Adam bought $124,693. The insider Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,625.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Limited Liability Company reported 51,800 shares. Advisory Inc owns 225,074 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 21,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Lc has 110,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 47,049 shares. West Family Invests accumulated 275,939 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 26,555 shares. Allen Invest Lc stated it has 18,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 794,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Ltd Partnership has 26,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Ameriprise Fincl holds 207,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication Incorporated reported 64,543 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 829,956 shares.

