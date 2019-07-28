Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Increased Holding; Indus Capital Partners Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Stake as Shares Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).