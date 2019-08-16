Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Advisor Partners Has Boosted Position by $379,780; D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Underhill Investment Management Upped Position by $7.25 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 3.29M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 9,857 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.18. About 842,678 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.



Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,601 shares to 140,166 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,848 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.48 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd holds 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 8,000 shares. Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 326,744 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 14,983 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,000 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,604 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.59% or 6.57 million shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 1.80 million shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 49,608 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,017 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 28,813 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0% or 2,021 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8,252 shares.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

