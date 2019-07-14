Aon PLC (AON) to pay $0.44 on Aug 15, 2019; Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is expected to pay $0.44 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:AON) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Aon PLC’s current price of $197.47 translates into 0.22% yield. Aon PLC’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 80 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 53 sold and decreased their positions in Jackson Rivers Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61M for 18.41 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $195.80’s average target is -0.85% below currents $197.47 stock price. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $155 target. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11.