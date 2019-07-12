Aon PLC (AON) to pay $0.44 on Aug 15, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lifted Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is expected to pay $0.44 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:AON) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Aon PLC’s current price of $196.64 translates into 0.22% yield. Aon PLC’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $196.64. About 576,350 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 7,914 shares as Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 168,646 shares with $6.69M value, up from 160,732 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc Com now has $42.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 7.43M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight”. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, June 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $225 target. M Partners upgraded the shares of AON in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 29.

