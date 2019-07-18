Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While New Vernon Investment Management Increased by $333,710 Its Position; Contour Asset Management Decreased Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $7.89 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.76. About 572,259 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.62. About 971,400 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Everence Cap has invested 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T holds 0.28% or 99,072 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 160 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 841 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 59,380 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal London Asset Limited reported 89,966 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,842 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 38,824 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 695,673 shares. Us Bank De holds 49,682 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.31% or 442,547 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 130.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

