Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Swedbank Raised by $5.36 Million Its Holding; United Asset Strategies Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 262.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 8,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $228.97. About 3.22M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Swedbank increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 27,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 646,297 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.72 million, up from 618,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $193.71. About 459,145 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 570,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $157.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaw (BRKB) by 92,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,247 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnso (NYSE:JNJ).

