Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Sound Shore Management Decreased Its Stake by $48.94 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position in Neenah (BANR) as Market Valuation Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (BANR) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 5,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 100,339 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 13.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 10,718 shares to 20,244 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc (NYSE:KSU) by 171,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Banner Corp. (BANR) Reports Acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corp (BANR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Cwh Cap Mgmt Inc holds 18,419 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,492 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 146,606 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.04% or 33,309 shares. Ajo Lp reported 62,879 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 966 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Paradigm Cap New York holds 0.12% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,829 shares. Bridgeway reported 63,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 5,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $174.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.