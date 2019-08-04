Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Boosted by $2.99 Million Its Stake; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock Value Declined, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Stake

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 810,835 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $712. About 13,915 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 84 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.18 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $30,465.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 700 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 15,255 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 406 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 348 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has 11,292 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 1,225 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 4,300 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Lc accumulated 5,155 shares. Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 1.08% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 854 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 1.76% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 7.82% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 77,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 20,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mad River reported 57,304 shares.