Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Stake; Icon Advisers Has Lifted Its Position in Edison International (EIX) as Valuation Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56 million, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $190.67. About 232,560 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 148.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 38,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 603,352 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,784 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Another recent and important Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,936 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 36,162 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 6,747 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 41,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Duff Phelps Investment Management owns 1.00 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 172 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 60,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pennsylvania Trust has 48,531 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 34,792 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.