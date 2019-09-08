Aon Plc (AON) Stake Held by Permian Investment Partners Lp; Cummins (CMI) Market Value Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $817,970

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Fin State Bank N A reported 324 shares stake. Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.18% or 15,802 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Barometer Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Natixis invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). St Johns Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 580 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 510,397 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 1.96 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 2,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A holds 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,495 shares. 2,840 were accumulated by Thomas White Intl Ltd. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 141,528 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.07% or 16,319 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 335,124 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.