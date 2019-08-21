Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Its Stake by $490,450; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Bbr Partners Raised Holding by $718,615

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 5.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 236,708 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.41 million, down from 239,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $193.19. About 398,440 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares to 7,249 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.54 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.