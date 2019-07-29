Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $333,710; Silver Point Capital LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $206.24 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195.8. About 495,159 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.04 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc invested 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.00 million shares. D E Shaw And Com owns 7.60 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 1,228 shares or 0% of the stock. 535,000 are owned by Rbf Limited Liability Company. Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 800,000 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Empyrean Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 0.81% or 1.00M shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 20,437 shares. 504,453 were accumulated by Amp Cap Ltd. Eminence Capital LP holds 5.74 million shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Retail Bank Of America De owns 3.76M shares.