Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Boosted Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 68.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 446,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, up from 650,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 1.49M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $192.53. About 306,167 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has 1,100 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 581,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Victory Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 15.35M shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 220 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oakbrook Ltd reported 11,450 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 3,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.74% or 35,041 shares. Usa Portformulas owns 19,360 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 13,043 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 685,560 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa has 1.38% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 361,871 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26,300 shares to 15,118 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,498 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $336.51 million for 33.66 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.