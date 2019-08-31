Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Axa Has Lowered Position; J Goldman & Company LP Position in Navistar Intl New (Call) (NAV) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Axa decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 66.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 121,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 61,279 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 182,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NAV) by 101.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 389,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 773,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98M, up from 384,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 383,148 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER MHR FUND NAMES RAYMOND MILLER AS 2ND BD NOMINEE; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 16/05/2018 – VW trucks CFO quits for personal reasons, no successor yet; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 184,776 shares to 427,283 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 34,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,457 shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Milan to appeal Navistar ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PACCAR Stock Soared 14.7% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar Moving Higher On Increased Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 229,959 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 92,758 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 150,449 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 132,200 shares to 145,600 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 128,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).