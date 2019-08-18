Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Upped Holding by $2.99 Million as Stock Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding as Stock Rose

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 10,300 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,768 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 581,856 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.3% or 2.12 million shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 18,738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sprott invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ima Wealth holds 0.94% or 10,214 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 143,451 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc accumulated 58,988 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 2,700 shares. Advisory Network Lc holds 0.05% or 2,838 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA) by 21,334 shares to 33,198 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.