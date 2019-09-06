Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Raised Its Position; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 97,912 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.78. About 281,597 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 261,670 shares. Moreover, Washington Cap Mgmt has 0.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 12,600 shares. Amp holds 0% or 13,523 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 92,883 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 13,163 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested in 791,227 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 500,214 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nomura Asset Management has 91,030 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 802,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bamco Ny invested in 0.03% or 181,831 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 256 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 39 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 12,912 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

