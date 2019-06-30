Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Raised Holding; Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stake by $1.48 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 905,738 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 34,279 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,907 shares to 7,328 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

