Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Holding by $875,500 as Share Value Rose; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increased Holding

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,245 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 340,201 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18M for 26.26 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 37,164 shares to 45,729 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Spdr Idx (XLE) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).