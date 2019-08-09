Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $333,710; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $325,215 as Market Valuation Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 1.23M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.7. About 902,834 shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $183.39M for 13.30 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 39,860 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 36,800 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey invested in 90,003 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 5,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mrj Cap Incorporated holds 26,500 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. New York-based Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 17,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 420,633 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Pitcairn Company reported 3,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 138,602 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,176 shares.