Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $2.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Stock Price Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Lifted Position by $944,968

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 1.31M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 28/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – STUDY MET ITS TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed; 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 27/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1400P; RATING HOLD; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NOTES GSK INTENTION ON HORLICKS REVIEW

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

