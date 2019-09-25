Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Has Trimmed Stake; As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Market Value Rose, Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $970,282

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.28M market cap company. It closed at $2.86 lastly. It is down 42.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $192.63. About 91,701 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 177,171 shares. Axa accumulated 110,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 629,599 shares. Geode Ltd invested in 213,875 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 136,144 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,955 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% or 126,175 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.95M shares. Adirondack Rech And Management has 355,672 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 108,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.9% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 2.10M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Sgro David bought 63,000 shares worth $140,560. On Monday, May 13 Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International Selected for PMCM Services for Expansion of Hamad International Airport – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Announces Filing NYSE:HIL – GlobeNewswire” on June 22, 2018. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Telecommunications Union Selects Hill International to Support New Headquarters Project – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO) by 91,941 shares to 343,193 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Secs Corp Com (NYSEMKT:CET) by 15,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,765 shares to 12,347 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 589,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).