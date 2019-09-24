Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Its Stake; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Increased Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding by $5.61 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 467,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.02 million, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 3.13 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM)

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 6,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.76. About 577,325 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schneider Corporation invested in 138,320 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 64,684 shares. Ent Financial invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 134,318 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 10,661 shares stake. Bartlett Llc has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Key Gru Hldgs (Cayman) reported 4.5% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 1.57M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 55,042 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 759,209 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 68,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,329 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Pnc owns 4,535 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W.

