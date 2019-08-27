Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Price Rose While Petroleum & Resources Lowered Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $251.87. About 218,568 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $190.77. About 259,202 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fin owns 0.42% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,950 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 61,966 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Regions Corporation holds 3,253 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication holds 470 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Limited accumulated 1.59 million shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Lateef Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4.3% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 126,265 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs accumulated 0% or 2,936 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,050 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 350,000 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 192,148 shares to 401,713 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 178,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO).

