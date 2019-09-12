Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Decreased Holding by $37.22 Million as Share Value Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 85,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60B, up from 83,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 193,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879.87M, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 823,447 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 32.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 594,384 shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $487.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 481,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

