Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd analyzed 21,400 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 117,454 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, down from 140,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $190.23. About 344,966 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Earnings Show It's Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco's Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire" published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.73% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 422,871 shares. 1.15M were reported by Fil. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 6,262 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,525 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clarivest Asset Limited has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 12,464 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 21,812 shares. Citigroup has 460,686 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 31,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,320 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 310,589 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares to 4,249 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.03 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.