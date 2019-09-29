Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Meredith Corp. (MDP) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Cut Its Holding by $440,000 as Share Value Declined

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 456,833 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, down from 108,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 506,831 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. Tallett Elizabeth E bought 1,250 shares worth $46,812.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 581,239 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 525,332 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 101,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Communication Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 15,303 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 83,224 shares. 6,545 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Walthausen And Ltd holds 1.51% or 207,820 shares in its portfolio. 38,041 are owned by Advisors Asset Management. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 12,434 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc has 14,897 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 249,104 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 59,085 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 1,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 52,120 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17,500 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.