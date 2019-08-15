Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Decreased Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $540,000 as Share Price Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $187.16. About 1.28M shares traded or 50.98% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). White Pine Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Invest Management Communication holds 1.03% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 1.28M shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 116.68 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited reported 187,216 shares stake. Riverhead Limited Co invested 0.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cohen And Steers owns 229,645 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 46,300 were reported by Spirit Of America Corporation New York. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 87,120 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt invested in 142,063 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 23.46 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. 346,108 were accumulated by Capstone Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Cibc World Corp has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.41M shares.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 32.49 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.