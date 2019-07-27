Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Cut Its Stake by $336,260; Aldebaran Financial Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company's stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

