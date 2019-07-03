Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $25.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Glovista Investments Upped Its Holding by $340,000

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 22,793 shares to 20,792 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Uber Unveils Long-Awaited IPO, Expected To Reach $100 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo cautious on Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Colgate-Palmolive A Bargain Around Its 5-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unimpressive Dividend Hike To Come From Colgate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,346 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 2,997 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Prtn has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,676 shares. 717,500 are owned by Korea Invest. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.12% or 147,500 shares. First Merchants reported 40,353 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,155 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Canandaigua Bankshares has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 18,341 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 807 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 7,089 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jensen Investment Management holds 112,559 shares.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,007 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $282.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).