Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Bloombergsen Boosted Stake by $3.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Raised Stake by $2.88 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.89M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645.91 million, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.18 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 15,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 727,731 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.33 million, up from 711,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 506,831 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

