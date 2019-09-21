Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Position by $429,504; Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Zevin Asset Management Cut Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 2,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 65,839 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.71M, up from 63,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.57M shares traded or 105.33% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.01M shares traded or 53.87% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,100 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 211,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

