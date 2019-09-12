Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose While Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Stake; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $6.70 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 171,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 931,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79M, up from 759,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.20M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 823,447 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 1.13 million shares to 14.75 million shares, valued at $537.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 24,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 32.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shopify Will Acquire 6 River Systems For $450 million – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

