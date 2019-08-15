Aon Plc (AON) Position Held by Caxton Associates Lp; Holder Force Capital Management Has Lifted Autonation (AN) Position

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 378,794 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 155.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 5,392 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 2,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $188.21. About 392,449 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 22,602 shares. 13,400 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 59,793 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 37,560 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 50,400 shares. 101,900 were accumulated by Schwartz Counsel Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 32,827 shares stake. Capital Advisers Ltd accumulated 5,848 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 102,641 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 85,026 shares. Numerixs Technology has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

