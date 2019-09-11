Aon Plc (AON) Position Has Upped by Cantillon Capital Management Llc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 5.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $187.87. About 513,807 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10,537 shares to 19,730 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,793 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

