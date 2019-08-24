Aon Plc (AON) Position Has Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc; Tributary Capital Management Maintains Holding in Littelfuse (LFUS)

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 11,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 97,938 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 86,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 148,701 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 110,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 344,247 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.76 million, up from 233,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37,670 shares to 253,877 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.33% stake. 86,294 were accumulated by Alta Mgmt Llc. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,622 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Company reported 460,883 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 32,161 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma holds 358,036 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 2,811 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc accumulated 11,830 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Polen Limited Company reported 4,280 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Channing Cap Management Ltd stated it has 235,116 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Corporation Oh has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

