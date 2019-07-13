Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Position by $22.17 Million; General Mills (GIS) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 130,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 654,224 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, up from 523,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares to 635,736 shares, valued at $90.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 745,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

