Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Stake by $343,910; Causeway Capital Management Lifted Its Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Holding by $2.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 375,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.89M, up from 5.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 4.36 million shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 90,107 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 92,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV) by 24,306 shares to 711,247 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 572,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.03M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.