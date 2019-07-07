Aon Plc (AON) Holding Maintained by New Vernon Investment Management Llc; As Banco Santander (BSAC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ariel Investments Has Decreased Its Position

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander (BSAC) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 46,060 shares as the company's stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 718,694 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.38 million, down from 764,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 171,244 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 14,513 shares to 415,713 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 782,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $215.87 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.