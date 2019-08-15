Aon Plc (AON) Holding Has Raised by Permian Investment Partners Lp; Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Holder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Holding

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 571,666 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 276,458 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 91,900 are held by Strs Ohio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 185,152 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 0% or 1,115 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 171,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associate Lp has 0.02% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 23,636 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 2.54M are owned by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Heritage Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martin And Company Tn owns 0.54% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 259,462 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 15,949 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Struggling With Its 0.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.