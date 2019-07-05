Aon Plc (AON) Holding Has Raised by Cantillon Capital Management Llc; Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Lifted First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 362,313 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 68,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 87,837 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon: not pursuing Willis Towers Watson merger – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 205,783 shares, valued at $241.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 618,763 shares to 244,995 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldgs (NYSE:CVA) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,600 shares, and cut its stake in Med Pptys Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,568 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 146,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group holds 0.03% or 457,693 shares in its portfolio. 16,527 are owned by Menta Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Alpine Global Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 4,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.76 million shares. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,776 shares. Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 299,739 shares. 76,272 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 587,259 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 33,032 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied DGRO Analyst Target Price: $40 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence in the Pacific Northwest – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.