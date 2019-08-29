Aon Plc (AON) Holder Swedbank Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Its Position

Swedbank decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 150,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 618,396 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.56M, down from 768,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.55. About 481,038 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 123,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.71 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.08 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK) by 55,888 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $333.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 16,356 shares to 5.19M shares, valued at $391.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.