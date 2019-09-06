Aon Plc (AON) Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Increased Its Position by $2.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Position by $824,312

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 43,691 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $195.77. About 6,665 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares to 81,627 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Commerce holds 5,440 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,868 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,835 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,720 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc stated it has 11,819 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 39,676 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs holds 1.81% or 98,737 shares. Coldstream Inc stated it has 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mcmillion Cap Incorporated reported 1,682 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co owns 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,550 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.