Aon Plc (AON) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding by $8.75 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 51,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 217,292 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09 million, down from 268,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp reported 2.12M shares. Hartford Investment Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 0.36% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hap Trading Lc has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,206 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 480,300 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 228,696 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0.18% or 2.58M shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 18,299 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 12.83 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 202,456 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 15,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com invested in 359,459 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Micron (MU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 82,675 shares to 733,049 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.